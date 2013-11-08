STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed down 0.75 percent, marking its worst week in more than three months as profit-taking continued to hit blue chips after the benchmark index hit a recent record high. The broader NSE index ended lower 0.75 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 14 basis points at 8.99 percent, as an absence of open market operation added to supply concerns, while caution also prevailed ahead of next week's crucial inflation data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.475/485 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking a weaker euro after a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank and as state-run oil refiners started sourcing dollars in spot markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.36 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent against the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)