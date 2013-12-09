BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.40 percent and the broader NSE index 1.39 percent higher, after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept three out of four key state elections held recently. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at 8.85 percent after falling initially as concerns of still high inflation hurt. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 61.14/15 per dollar against Friday close of 61.41/42, tracking gains in the domestic share market after the state assembly election results. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday its net profit rose 39 percent, year-on-year, to 17.5 billion roubles ($300 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations.
LONDON, March 1 British house price rises unexpectedly picked up speed in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.