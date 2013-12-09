STOCKS
Indian shares rose to a record high on Monday after main
opposition party BJP, widely seen by investors as being more
business friendly, swept recent state elections, even as doubts
persist about how long the rally can last.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.57 percent and the
broader NSE index was 1.66 percent higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian bond prices fell for an eighth consecutive session on
Monday, sending the new benchmark bond to its weakest since its
issue last month, on worries the government would soon implement
its debt switch programme.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 bps higher at 8.90
percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee rose to a four-month high on Monday,
boosted by record high shares after the main opposition party
swept three out of five key state elections held since last
month.
The rupee ended at 61.13/14 per dollar against Friday's
close of 61.41/42.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate 5 bps higher at 8.43
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 7.75/7.80
percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)