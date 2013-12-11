BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index both ended down 0.39 pct, retreating for a second day from a record high hit on Monday as investors took profits in blue chips such as Tata Motors ahead of inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent, on continued value buying although uncertainty over upcoming inflation data capped broader gains. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 61.2450/2550 per dollar against the previous close of 61.04/05, as the pace of exports last month slowed, raising some concerns about the economy despite a trade deficit that narrowed after gold and silver imports slumped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.90/7.00 against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.