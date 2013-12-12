STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index 0.68 percent lower, as rate sensitive stocks fall ahead of retail inflation data due later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.83 percent, tracking a weak rupee, while caution prevails ahead of factory output and consumer price inflation data due at 1200 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.65/66 per dollar against the previous close of 61.2450/2550, tracking falls in local and regional shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.60/7.70 against the previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)