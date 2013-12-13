STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.56 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.63 percent lower, as rate sensitive stocks slump
after sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation
in November, raising expectations of a rate hike by
the central bank when it meets on Dec. 18.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.92
percent due to a spike in retail inflation, raising bets of a
rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next week.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.08/09 against the previous
close of 61.81/82 as a rise in inflation increased rate-hike
expectation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 basis points at 8.51
percent, while the one-year rate 11 basis points higher at 8.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 against the previous
close of 6.80/6.85 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)