STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower, as rate-sensitive
stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd continued to tumble a day
before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise
interest rates at its policy review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at
8.91 percent a day before the central bank is widely expected to
increase the country's key rate by a quarter percentage point to
fight surging inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.01/02 from previous
close of 61.73/74, as traders awaiting the outcome of the
central bank's policy review as well as the Federal Reserve's
decision on tapering monetary stimulus.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap closed up 2 basis points at
8.50 percent, and the one-year rate 3 basis points higher at
8.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 8.70/8.75 percent against
previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)