STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower, as rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd continued to tumble a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise interest rates at its policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.91 percent a day before the central bank is widely expected to increase the country's key rate by a quarter percentage point to fight surging inflation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.01/02 from previous close of 61.73/74, as traders awaiting the outcome of the central bank's policy review as well as the Federal Reserve's decision on tapering monetary stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap closed up 2 basis points at 8.50 percent, and the one-year rate 3 basis points higher at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 8.70/8.75 percent against previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)