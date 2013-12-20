STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index higher at 0.44 percent, gains led by IT stocks after Accenture Plc said it expected its consulting business to turn the corner as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing unit while reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.75 percent, on some profit-taking ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt sale due later n the day. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.27/28 per dollar against its previous close of 62.14/15, fall driven by weak Asian FX a day after U.S. announces stimulus taper. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap up 3 bps at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.80/8.85 percent against the previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks