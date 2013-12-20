STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gained nearly 2 percent on Friday, posting
their biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as Reliance
Industries surged after the government allowed it to charge
higher prices for gas from April. The benchmark BSE index rose
1.79 percent marking its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 25.
The broader NSE index rose 1.74 percent marking its highest
weekly close since Nov. 1.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds snapped a two-day winning streak as
investors booked profits following the 150 billion rupees ($2.41
billion) debt sale, but yields are expected to remain in a tight
range until the end of the year. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield closed up 6 basis points at 8.80 percent after moving in a
range of 8.74 to 8.80 percent during the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee rose on Friday, mirroring strong stock
market gains, ending a week in which it rose 0.1 percent,
despite the Federal Reserve beginning its much awaited stimulus
tapering. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.04/05 per
dollar compared with Thursday's close of 62.14/15, snapping
three days of losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap closed up 1 bp at 8.37 percent
while the one-year rate also ended 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closed flat at 8.75/8.80 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks