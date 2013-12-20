STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gained nearly 2 percent on Friday, posting their biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as Reliance Industries surged after the government allowed it to charge higher prices for gas from April. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.79 percent marking its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 25. The broader NSE index rose 1.74 percent marking its highest weekly close since Nov. 1. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds snapped a two-day winning streak as investors booked profits following the 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) debt sale, but yields are expected to remain in a tight range until the end of the year. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6 basis points at 8.80 percent after moving in a range of 8.74 to 8.80 percent during the day. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose on Friday, mirroring strong stock market gains, ending a week in which it rose 0.1 percent, despite the Federal Reserve beginning its much awaited stimulus tapering. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.04/05 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 62.14/15, snapping three days of losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap closed up 1 bp at 8.37 percent while the one-year rate also ended 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed flat at 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks