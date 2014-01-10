Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.16 percent and the broader NSE index higher at 1.07 percent, as IT stocks surge after Infosys Ltd's third-quarter profit beat estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.77 percent after better cut-offs at 150 billion rupee debt auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.83/84, tracking gains in domestic shares and a surge in emerging Asian currencies against the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.30 percent. The one-year rate falls 5 bps to 8.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.20/8.30 percent against the previous close of 8.30/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)