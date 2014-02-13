STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.25 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 1.36 percent as Cipla and Coal India slumped following disappointing earnings, while other blue chips tracked weaker global markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points higher at 8.87 percent, as buoyed sentiment from easing inflation was offset by concerns about how much the government will need to borrow in the next financial year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 62.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.09/10, after shares fell over 1 percent while dollar demand from importers, particularly oil companies, was strong. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 4 bps at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps at 8.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 9.00/9.10 as against its previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)