Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.02 percent as telecom companies gain after winning airwaves in the premium 900 megahertz band spectrum. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.84 percent, after hitting a 1-1/2 month high in early trades tracking rupee movements. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.42/43, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies after weak U.S. retail sales data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against Thursday close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.