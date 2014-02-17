STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.11 percent, as auto stocks gains after the finance minister proposed excise duty reductions on small cars, two-wheelers, commercial and larger vehicles in the interim budget for 2014/15. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.83 percent, after largely in-line borrowing numbers but some confusion prevails over the net borrowing for next year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally weaker at 61.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9250/9350, as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told parliament that the country's fiscal deficit would be contained at 4.6 percent of GDP in 2013/14, beating his own target. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 bps at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bp at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.40/8.50 percent against Friday close of 8.80/8.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)