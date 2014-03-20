STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.36 percent lower, as investors continue to take
profits in recent outperformers such as Axis Bank and
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Shares also affected by global
risk-off sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
indicated that interest rates may rise earlier than expected.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher
at 8.82 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields after Fed chief
Yellen hinted at earlier-than-expected rate hikes.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading at 61.08/09, after falling to a
near one-week low of 61.40 earlier on risk-off sentiment, as
selling by foreign banks on custodial flows suspected, dealers
say. It had closed at 60.95/96 on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.48
percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent, versus its Wednesday
close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)