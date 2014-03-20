STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.42 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.63 percent lower, retreating further
from record highs hit at the start of the week, on worries U.S.
interest rates would rise sooner than expected and dent the
appeal of higher-yielding emerging markets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher
at 8.82 percent, tracking rise in U.S. yields after Fed chief
Janet Yellen hinted at earlier-than-expected rate hikes.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended at 61.34/35 versus its previous close
of 60.95/96, as emerging market assets wilted on worries the
U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than
expected, although the currency recovered some losses on dollar
sales by exporters.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 6 bps higher at 8.50
percent, while the one-year rate closed up 3 bps at 8.64
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.95/9.00 percent
versus its Wednesday close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)