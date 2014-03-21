STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.21 percent higher, recovering from mild falls on
Thursday, tracking higher regional shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.80 percent, on value buying ahead of the first half borrowing
calendar due to be released before the end of this month.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee stronger at 61.01/02 versus its previous
close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.48
percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate little changed at 8.75/8.80 percent versus
its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
