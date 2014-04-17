STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.58 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.56 percent higher, snapping a
three-day losing streak as lenders such as ICICI Bank surged on
value buying, earnings expectations and hopes of gains in bond
portfolios after the central bank's biggest debt auction.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 11 basis
points 8.85 percent, posting its biggest single day fall in
three months on Thursday, after the central bank fully sold 200
billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of debt on offer,
accomplishing the country's biggest-ever auction.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.29/30 versus the
previous close of 60.37/38, boosted by gains in the domestic
sharemarket while some dealers also cited dollar selling by
large state-run banks which could be on behalf of the central
bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate fell 7 basis points to end at
8.44 percent, and the one-year rate ended down 2 basis points at
8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.30 versus its previous
close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)