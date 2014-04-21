STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.35 percent as metals and banking stocks were leading the gains on value-buying. However, gains were limited after third biggest software services firm Wipro fell 5.4 percent after the company's IT revenue guidance was seen below estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points 8.88 percent, ahead of details of this week's debt sale due to be announced post market hours.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.34/35 versus the Thursday's close of 60.29/30, in cautious trading as several markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.45 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.25/8.30 versus its Thursday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)