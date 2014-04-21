STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.21 percent led by gains in capital goods and auto stocks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.86 percent as investors largely stay on the sidelines in the absence of any fresh triggers. Dealers await details of this week's debt sale due to be announced post market hours.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.38/39 versus the Thursday's close of 60.29/30, on dollar demand from oil importers. However, a good dollar selling from a couple of foreign banks helped limit a sharp fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 8.44 percent, and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate little changed at 8.20/8.25 versus its Thursday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

