Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index trading flat as investors book profits after shares surged to a record high earlier in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.83 percent on expectation of strong demand at the state loan sale. The yield was off 6 basis points from its intraday high.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.76/77 versus previous close of 60.59/60, on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent and the one-year unchanged at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.75/8.80 percent versus previous close of 9.15/9.20 percent.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)