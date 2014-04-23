Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.31 percent, after hitting record highs for the third consecutive session as blue-chip stocks continue to gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.86 percent on profit-taking after a strong rally.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 60.76/77, tracking losses in regional currencies and hurt by good demand for the greenback from oil importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 8.43 percent and the one-year rate also flat at 8.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.80/8.85 as against its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
India's cash rate higher at 8.80/8.85 as against its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)