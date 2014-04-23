Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent higher, after hitting record highs for a third session in a row as infrastructure companies such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains while lenders including Yes Bank advanced on hopes the worst was over in terms of asset quality deterioration.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.85 percent with caution prevailing ahead of the 160 billion rupee ($2.63 billion) debt auction later this week, while easing liquidity conditions pushed overnight rates lower.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weakened for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, falling below the 61 to the dollar mark for the first time in more than a month, hurt by good demand for the greenback from importers and by continued weakness in Asian currencies.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.07/08 per dollar compared with its close of 60.76/77 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.10/7.15 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)