Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, tracking Asian equities amid increasing tension in Ukraine.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.88 percent amid lack of fresh triggers with the rise in global crude oil prices seen limiting a fall in yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 60.51/52 per dollar compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday, after a large infrastructure development company was spotted selling dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)