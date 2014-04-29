STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.49 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.50 percent lower, as lenders fall on foreign
investors selling index futures, mainly comprising the NSE index
and NSE Bank index futures, worth 11.70 billion
rupees ($193 million) over the previous two sessions.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.87
percent as high overnight cash rates raise concerns over
liquidity amid the large government spending seen due to the
ongoing national elections.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 60.52/53 per dollar versus its
previous close of 60.6450/6550, on dollar inflows. However,
caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meet late on Wednesday and a clutch of U.S.
economic data in the week ahead.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.43 percent,
while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent and way above the central bank's key
lending or the repo rate of 8 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)