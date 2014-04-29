STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.54 percent and the broader NSE index 0.45 percent lower, falls led by banks and metal stocks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.85 percent with election-related spending tightening domestic cash conditions slightly. Bonds are expected to be range-bound until auction.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee stronger at 60.51/52 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.6450/6550. However, caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet late on Wednesday and a clutch of U.S. economic data in the week ahead.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent and way above the central bank's key lending or the repo rate of 8 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)