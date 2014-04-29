STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.68 percent lower, falling for a third straight session as lenders including HDFC Bank declined on worries over offloading of index futures by foreign investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis point at 8.83 percent after the central bank announced additional liquidity support to alleviate current cash crunch, while the auction papers for this week's sale were also in line with market expectations.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 60.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.6450/6550, on large dollar sales from companies, including exporters, while gains in Asian currencies helped support sentiment ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 6 basis points at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points lower at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended down at 8.45/8.50 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent.

