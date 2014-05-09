MUMBAI May 9 STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed up 2.91 percent and the broader NSE index 2.99 percent higher, at record highs on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority in the elections that end next week, sending blue chips such as ICICI Bank sharply higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, after earlier hitting a near two-month low of 8.72 percent on hopes that BJP may win a majority in the general elections.

RUPEE

The rupee ended at 60.02/03 versus Thursday's close of 60.0650/0750, gaining for a second consecutive session on Friday to a near one-month high, sparking suspected central bank intervention after shares surged to a record high.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 8.25 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)