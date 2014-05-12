STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is higher 1.42 percent and the
broader NSE index up 1.32 percent, after hitting record highs as
blue chips including ICICI Bank rally on hopes that exit polls
due after the close of markets would show the opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority in elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.72
percent on hopes that exit polls later in the day would show the
Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority, as the opposition
party is seen by markets as being more investor friendly.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee rallies to its strongest
level against the dollar since July 2013 on widespread hopes
that exit polls later on Monday would show the opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority in the country's
elections. It hits 59.51 per dollar, the strongest level since
July 29, 2013, compared with its 60.02/03 close on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 bps at 8.23
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.51 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate is at 8.60/8.65 percent versus previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Reporting by Indulal PM)