STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is 1.8 percent higher and the
broader NSE index is up 1.7 percent, after hitting record highs
as blue chips including ICICI Bank rally on hopes that
exit polls due after the close of markets would show the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority in
elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.73
percent on hopes that exit polls later in the day would show the
Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority, as the opposition
party is seen by markets as being more investor friendly.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.73 versus its previous
close of 60.02/03 on dollar buying by state-run banks that
traders say is likely on behalf of the central bank, after
earlier rallying to its strongest level against the dollar since
July 2013.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 basis points
(bps) at 8.23 percent after hitting a session low of 8.22
percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24, while the one-year rate
also down 2 bps at 8.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate is at 8.60/8.65 percent versus previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)