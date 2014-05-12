STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 2.42 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 2.27 percent, as shares surged to their
second consecutive record high on Monday after blue-chips such
as Larsen & Toubro jumped on rising hopes that exit
polls would show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies
winning a majority in the elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis
points at 8.73 percent, with overall bonds posting gains for a
third consecutive session on Monday driven by hopes the exit
polls may show the BJP and its allies winning a majority in the
elections.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.05/06 per dollar
compared with Friday's close of 60.02/03, retreating from a
nearly 10-month high hit earlier in the session, on the back of
suspected heavy dollar buying by the central bank ahead of exit
polls due out later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate each
ended 1 bp lower at 8.24 percent, and 8.50 percent respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.05 percent versus previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)