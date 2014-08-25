STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up
0.6 percent as foreign fund inflows help blue-chips such as Tata
Consultancy Services gain; Maruti Suzuki surges after Credit
Suisse raises its target price to 3,500 rupees from 3,020
rupees.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.53 percent as foreign investors sold debt worth $82.14 million
on Thursday after posting their biggest purchase in a single
session on Wednesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.46/47
per dollar against its Friday's close of 60.4650/4750 as
expectations of RBI intervention cap broader dollar gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.01 percent
and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate a little higher at 8.05/8.10 percent
against Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)