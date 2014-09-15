BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
STOCKS
India's broader NSE index is down 0.65 percent, tracking weak global stocks ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent after a sharp fall in core CPI data.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.05 versus its previous close of 60.65/66, tracking falls in Asian currencies against the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.96 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.