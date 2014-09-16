STOCKS
Indian stocks end lower, posting their biggest single-day
decline in 1-1/2 months. The benchmark BSE index closed down
1.21 percent and the broader NSE index ended 1.36 percent lower,
as blue-chips slipped on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting while foreign portfolio sales also
weighted on sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.50
percent, as investors refrained from adding large positions
ahead of the outcome of what could be a pivotal meeting of the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at
61.0550/0650 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of
61.13/14, recovering from a one-month low hit in the previous
session on bargain-hunting, but sentiment was broadly cautious a
day before the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends down 2 basis points at
7.95 percent while the one-year rate closes steady at 8.44
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends higher at 7.75/7.85 percent against
Monday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)