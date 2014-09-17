STOCKS
----------------------
Indian shares rise, with the broader NSE index higher 0.39
percent, as export-oriented stocks gain on hopes they are better
positioned to perform if Fed raises rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49
percent, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting. RBI deputy governor says India could do more buybacks,
soothing sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.96/97 per
dollar, compared with the previous close of 61.0550/0650, ahead
of the outcome of the Fed meeting. Asian currencies mostly up
against the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.95 percent
while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent against the
previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent.
