STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended higher at 1.81 percent and the
NSE index closed up 1.75 percent, posting their biggest daily
gains in over three months on hopes foreign buying would
continue as the country can better weather any Fed-related
volatility due to improving fundamentals.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points
at 8.45 percent, dropping to its lowest level in more than 11
months on hopes foreign investors would continue to bet on India
despite some concerns about U.S. interest rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.83/84
per dollar against Wednesday's close of 60.92/93, tracking a
rally in domestic shares on hopes that the country would retain
its appeal to foreign investors despite uncertainty about the
outlook for U.S. interest rates that hit other emerging markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year rate ended down 8 basis points at 7.86 percent
while the one-year rate closed 2 basis points lower at 8.41
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended unchanged to Wednesday's closing
level of 7.95/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)