IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index higher at 0.12 percent and the NSE index up 0.23 percent, as exporters gain on hopes they will better weather any Fed-related volatility. The index also gets support from FIIs building long positions in index futures on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.45 percent, ahead of the 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) debt sale in focus.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trade largely flat at 60.82/83 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.83/84, pairing early gains on broad dollar gains after a fall in U.S. jobless claims. However, strength in stocks limit the fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year rate drops 1 bp to 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. ($1 = 60.8000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.