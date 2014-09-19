STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.08 percent and the NSE
index, or Nifty, closed 0.08 percent higher. The Nifty, rising
for the third consecutive session, hit its highest in about
1-1/2 weeks, as cash-rich software exporters such as Tata
Consultancy Services surged on hopes they will be
better placed to weather any Fed-related volatility.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond hit its highest level in more
than 11 months on Friday, boosted by positive sentiment
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on rates, but the
120-billion-rupee debt sale later in the session pushed prices
off intraday highs.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.45 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible Indian rupee ended at 60.81/82 per
dollar against Thursday's close of 60.83/84, boosted by strong
foreign fund flows into markets, although the local currency
fell against the dollar for the week, in line with losses at
other emerging Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at
7.87 percent, while the one-year rate also ended 1 basis point
higher at 8.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.70/7.75 percent, compared with
Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)