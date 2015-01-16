STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, led by fall in Tata Consultancy Services after its Dec-quarter dollar revenue growth lagged estimates. Slides in Asian shares also hurt.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.10/11 per dollar against Thursday's close of 62.0550/0650 amid global forex volatility after Switzerland's unexpected move to abandon its currency cap.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.68 percent, on expectation of further rate cuts after the surprise cut on Thursday. Traders await 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) bonds auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 7 bps at 6.83 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)