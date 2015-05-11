STOCKS

The BSE index up 0.9 percent and the NSE index higher 0.85 percent, in line with other Asian markets after the China rate cut with metal stocks leading gains.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 63.81/82 per dollar versus Friday's close of 63.9350/9450, tracking gains in the domestic share market but losses in other Asian units preventing further rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 6 basis points to 7.92 percent as the caution ahead of the U.S. data ends with traders now looking ahead at the domestic data due this week, including the key retail inflation data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus the three-day cash rate of 6.65/6.70 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)