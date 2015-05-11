STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday, marking
their highest close in over two weeks as lenders surged on hopes
of soft inflation data due on Tuesday and China's latest round
of monetary. The BSE index ended up 1.48 percent, while the NSE
index rose 1.63 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended stronger at 63.85/86 per dollar
versus Friday's close of 63.9350/9450, tracking gains in the
domestic share market but market remained under pressure on
losses in other Asian units.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 9 basis points
at 7.89 percent as hopes of interest rates coming down here
surged after China central bank's rate cut and on expectations
of soft inflation print on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.16 percent
versus 7.23 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate ended
down at 7.54 percent from 7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.15/8.20 percent versus
the three-day cash rate of 6.65/6.70 percent on Friday.
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)