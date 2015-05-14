STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main share index is down 0.58 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.64 percent, dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while exporters were concerned about the rupee's reversal from key 64 level on flows ahead of key divestments.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 63.88/89 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 64.00/01, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.95 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close in a ranged market with traders awaiting the policy for further cues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent while the one-year rate 1 basis point lower at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)