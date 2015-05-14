STOCKS

-----------------------

India's BSE index down 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.45 percent, dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while exporters were concerned about the rupee's reversal from key 64 level on flows ahead of key divestments.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee stronger at 63.93/94 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 64.00/01, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.94 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close in a ranged market with traders awaiting the RBI policy for further cues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)