STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ends down 0.17 percent while the broader
NSE index closes 0.14 percent lower dragged down by losses in
blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while
export-oriented stocks dropped as the rupee rose above
the key 64 level on inflows ahead of disinvestments in key
companies.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ends stronger at 63.65/66 per dollar versus
its Wednesday's close of 64.00/01, tracking gains in most other
Asian currencies while a recovery in domestic shares from
session lows also aids sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends at 7.94 percent, down
2 basis points from its previous close in a ranged market with
traders awaiting the RBI policy for further cues. Friday's debt
sale will also be watched for immediate direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 1 basis point at
7.20 percent, while the one-year rate ends 2 basis
points at 7.54 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.50/7.55 percent versus
its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)