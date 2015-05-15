STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index is up 0.22 percent, while the broader NSE
index 0.32 percent higher, led by gains in banks with mild gains
in other Asian share markets also underpinning sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 63.55/56 per dollar versus its
Thursday's close of 63.65/66 as losses in the dollar versus
major currencies including the euro aid sentiment. Gains in the
domestic share market also help.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.93
percent in the absence of any fresh triggers. Traders will
watched the debt sale due later in the day for immediate
direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.18 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower
at 7.51 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its
close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Thursday.
