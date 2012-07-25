STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.54 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.49 percent, tracking falls in Asian stocks.

Days after the presidential elections, investors are still waiting for the government to take tough decisions to revive the economy by reducing the fiscal deficit and reviving the investment cycle.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.08 percent, but trading is expected to be rangebound ahead of the auction on Friday and the central bank's monetary policy review on July 31.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 56.3150/3050 per dollar, compared to 56.12/13 at previous close as the euro and other global risk assets continued to be pressured by fears that debt-ridden Spain might need a bailout.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The 1-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.60 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 6.88 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.05.