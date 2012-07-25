STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.88 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.86 percent, on media reports the government is unlikely to go ahead with an anticipated increase in diesel prices in the near term.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.09 percent, after a senior government official is quoted in a media report saying the central bank will likely not lower rates at its policy review on July 31.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weaker at 56.42/41 per dollar, compared to 56.12/13 at previous close.

Month-end oil demand seen with pair likely to remain biddish on importer demand, says dealers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate up 3 bp at 7.62 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 6.90 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 unchanged from its previous close.