STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.43 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.36 percent, as worries the government would struggle to raise fuel prices in a bid to reduce the country's fiscal subsidy burden hit state-run oil companies and routed blue chips.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis points at 8.10 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew with comments from a senior government adviser further weighing.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed marginally weaker at 56.16/17 per dollar, compared to 56.12/13 at previous close as investors became increasingly jittery as the government seemed to dither on much awaited reform measures, but a recovery in the euro helped offset most losses.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year OIS rate closed up 5 bps at 7.64 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also ended up 5 bps at 6.94 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate closed at 7.95/8.00 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.05 at its previous close.