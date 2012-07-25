STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.43 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.36 percent, as
worries the government would struggle to raise fuel prices in a
bid to reduce the country's fiscal subsidy burden hit state-run
oil companies and routed blue chips.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis
points at 8.10 percent, as expectations the central bank would
hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew with
comments from a senior government adviser further weighing.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed marginally weaker at 56.16/17 per
dollar, compared to 56.12/13 at previous close as investors
became increasingly jittery as the government seemed to dither
on much awaited reform measures, but a recovery in the euro
helped offset most losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate closed up 5 bps at 7.64 percent while
the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also ended up 5 bps at 6.94
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate closed at 7.95/8.00 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.05 at its previous close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)