Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.18 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.23 percent ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.10 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew after comments from a senior government adviser on Wednesday further weighed in.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee stronger at 55.97/98 per dollar, compared to 56.16/17 at previous close, tracking a steady euro steadied as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.60 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 6.91 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with its previous close of 7.95/8.00. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.