STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 1.22 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.30 percent, to their
lowest close since early June despite broad gains in Asian
shares as lenders were hit by expectations the central bank will
keep interest rates on hold next week, while earnings
disappointment dented ITC and BHEL.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point
at 8.11 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold
rates steady at its policy review next week grew but a further
rise in yields was averted by a drop in global crude oil prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.52/53 per
dollar, compared to 56.16/17 at previous close, posting its
biggest gain in two weeks, helped by a sharp recovery in the
euro and hopes of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 6.96
percent while the 1-year rate ended steady at 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent compared
with its previous close of 7.95/8.00.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)