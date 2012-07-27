STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.33 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.44 percent, as Asian shares
rallied on Friday, after the European Central Bank boosted
market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve
to defend the euro zone.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.11 percent,
ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bonds auction later
in the day.
Traders say auction demand is likely to be subdued ahead of
the policy but yields unlikely to rise much above current
levels.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee almost flat at 55.52/54 per dollar,
compared to 55.52/53 at previous close, as Asian stocks rose and
the euro steadied on hopes the European Central Bank will
take all steps needed to protect the euro zone.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 6.98 percent while
the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its
previous close.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)